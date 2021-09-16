Man, son nabbed for ‘raping’ minor girls in Atchutapuram

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 September 2021 01:14 IST

The girls are recuperating at KGH

The Atchutapuram police on Wednesday arrested a father-son duo for allegedly raping two minor girls at Kadapalem village near Pudimadaka in Visakhapatnam district on September 12.

The accused have been identified as M. Bapayya (50) and his son M. Nookaraju (27).

Atchutapuram police station Sub-Inspector M. Upendra said that the duo was produced in court and sent to remand. The girls were also sent for medical examination at NTR Hospital in Anakapalle, from where they were referred to the One-Stop Centre at King George Hospital.

The two minor girls, both aged nine and from two different families in the same locality, were allegedly raped by the accused who happen to be their neighbours. The incident, which occurred on Sunday, came to light after family members of the girls lodged a complaint with the police on Monday night.

According to a statement given by the family members, Bapayya and Nookaraju spotted the girls playing outside and whisked them away to a secluded place, where they allegedly raped them.

Police registered cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Meanwhile, Women’s Commission members Jayasri, and women leaders from the ruling YSRCP met the girls at KGH on Wednesday.

Ms. Jayasri assured all possible help from the government to the families of the minor girls. She commended the police for swiftly arresting the accused, and assured that stringent action would be initiated against them. She added that Home Minister M. Sucharitha and Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma have taken note of the incident and have ordered strict action against the accused.

A team from AIDWA, POW, NIFW and CMS led by AIDWA president Prabhavati and secretary Ramadevi also visited the victims and their families.