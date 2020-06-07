Andhra Pradesh

Man, son killed in hit-and-run

A third person was grievously injured in the accident near Chittoor

A man and his son were killed and another person injured when their motorcycle was hit by a unidentified vehicle near Akkamcheruvu cross of Irala mandal, 30 km from here, in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to the Irala police, Kadar Basha (38) and his son Tabroz (14), along with a relative, were returning home to Kallur after attending a family function at Irala on Saturday night. Relatives said they had advised Basha to leave for Kallur on Sunday morning, but he chose to leave on Saturday night itself. En-route, their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle, killing the father-son duo on the spot. The third person suffered grievous injuries.

The trio was spotted by passersby after a considerable amount of time as it was dark and there was no public movement due to the lockdown. Police reached the spot after being alerted and shifted the injured person to the Government Hospital in Chittoor.

Irala police shifted the bodies to the area hospital for an autopsy, and registered a case. CCTV footage is being scrutinised to identify the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

