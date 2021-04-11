Man-son duo held for ‘stabbing’ constable

ANANTAPUR

11 April 2021 01:05 IST

The victim was regulating crowd at a cinema theatre

A man and his son were taken into custody after they allegedly stabbed a constable on duty at Srinivasa Delux cinema theatre at Narapala, where Pawan Kalyan-starrer ‘Vakeel Saab’ was being screened on Friday night. The constable, Mohammed Ghouse of Narpala police station was regulating the crowd at the theatre during the second show of the movie.

The police said the accused—Matti Pavan and Srinivas—were fighting with a group of people at the theatre at around 9 p.m. when the constable dispersed them. Both the accused were drunk. People gathered again when the show was about to end and Matti Pavan and Srinivas argued with the police personnel. Pavan allegedly stabbed Mr. Ghouse with a knife. He was rushed to a hospital and he is out of danger now. The investigation is on.

