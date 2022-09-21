Man, son among three killed in fire accident in Chittoor

Municipal Commissioner J. Aruna consoling the family members of the fire accident victims at the District Hospital in Chittoor on Wednesday. | Photo Credit:

Three persons, including a man and his son, were killed after a fire broke out in a two-storey building, which housed a paper-plate manufacturing unit, at Rangachari Street here in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to the Chittoor II-Town police, Bhaskar (65) and his son Delhi Babu (35), operated the cottage industry in the building. Around 2 a.m., neighbours informed the fire and the police departments about the fire in the building engulfed by smoke and flames.

The rescue team, with two fire tenders, rushed to the spot and doused the fire after battling for two hours. The police found three bodies in the building. The third person was identified as Delhi Babu’s friend Balaji (25). The police suspect a short circuit on the ground floor as the cause of the fire. As the bodies bore no burns, their death was attributed to asphyxiation due to thick smoke. The bodies were shifted to the District Hospital for autopsy, and a case was registered.

Municipal Commissioner J. Aruna, along with sanitary officials, called on the family members of the deceased and assured them of all possible assistance from the government.