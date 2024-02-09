Man ‘smothers’ wife and nine-month-old daughter to death in Anantapur

February 09, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The police registered a case against a weaver on charges of murdering his wife and nine-month-old daughter whose bodies were found from their house in Chodeswari Colony in Yadiki mandal headquarters on February 9 (Friday) evening.

The victims have been identified as Chandravathi (25) and Chaitra. Police said that Chandravathi married Ramakrishna (30) five years ago and they have two daughters. Preliminary investigation revealed that the couple used to quarrel frequently over financial issues.

Parents of Chandravathi lodged a police complaint, accusing Ramakrishna of murdering their daughter and granddaughter.

Police, quoting from the complaint, said that Ramakrishna allegedly smothered his wife and daughter with a pillow to death on Thursday evening and absconded after locking the door of the house. In the afternoon, he made a phone call to his mother-in-law who also resides in Yadiki and requested her to pick up his elder daughter from her school, saying that he was out of station.

On Friday, the mother-in-law tried to contact Chandravathi and Ramakrishna over phone but there was no response. Growing suspicious, she reached the house of Chandravathi in the afternoon and found the doors locked from outside. She alerted the police, which broke open the door and found the bodies of Chandravathi and her daughter.

The bodies have been shifted to a hospital for autopsy. A search party has been formed to trace Ramakrishna.