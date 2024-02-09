GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man ‘smothers’ wife and nine-month-old daughter to death in Anantapur

Preliminary investigation reveals that the couple used to quarrel frequently over financial issues

February 09, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

The police registered a case against a weaver on charges of murdering his wife and nine-month-old daughter whose bodies were found from their house in Chodeswari Colony in Yadiki mandal headquarters on February 9 (Friday) evening.

The victims have been identified as Chandravathi (25) and Chaitra. Police said that Chandravathi married Ramakrishna (30) five years ago and they have two daughters. Preliminary investigation revealed that the couple used to quarrel frequently over financial issues.

Parents of Chandravathi lodged a police complaint, accusing Ramakrishna of murdering their daughter and granddaughter.

Police, quoting from the complaint, said that Ramakrishna allegedly smothered his wife and daughter with a pillow to death on Thursday evening and absconded after locking the door of the house. In the afternoon, he made a phone call to his mother-in-law who also resides in Yadiki and requested her to pick up his elder daughter from her school, saying that he was out of station.

On Friday, the mother-in-law tried to contact Chandravathi and Ramakrishna over phone but there was no response. Growing suspicious, she reached the house of Chandravathi in the afternoon and found the doors locked from outside. She alerted the police, which broke open the door and found the bodies of Chandravathi and her daughter.

The bodies have been shifted to a hospital for autopsy. A search party has been formed to trace Ramakrishna.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.