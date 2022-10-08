Andhra Pradesh

Man slits girl’s throat for rejecting marriage proposal near Kakinada

AP Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddi Padma talking to the police at government general hospital in Kakinada on Saturday.

AP Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddi Padma talking to the police at government general hospital in Kakinada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A man allegedly killed a 22-year-old girl by slitting her throat with a knife reportedly for rejecting his marriage proposal in Koorada-Kandregula area under Kakinada rural police limits in the district on Saturday. 

Gabbala Venkata Suryanarayana, 25, attacked K. Devika while she was returning on a two-wheeler from Karapa village in the morning. 

“The accused stopped the girl and attempted to convince her on the marriage proposal. After a heated argument, he slit Ms. Devika’s throat with a knife,” SP M. Raveendranath Babu told The Hindu

“Ms. Devika also received a deep cut on her hand while attempting to escape from the attack. The workers in a nearby farm noticed the incident and alerted the police. The girl has been declared brought dead at Government General Hospital (GGH-Kakinada),“ he added. 

The duo had been in love for some years and their marriage proposal was rejected by their parents during recent talks. Since then, the girl reportedly started avoiding the accused.

The girl was from Ramachandrapuram mandal in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district and the accused belongs to Bikkavolu mandal in Kakinada district. The victim completed her graduation. 

“The farm workers have handed over the accused to the local police. The post-mortem will be performed at the GGH-Kakinada. A case has been registered and the investigation is on,” said Mr. Raveendranath Babu. 

AP Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddi Padma and Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha visited the hospital and promised a speedy investigation into the case.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
crime
Rajahmundry
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 8, 2022 9:09:35 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/man-slits-girls-throat-for-rejecting-marriage-proposal-near-kakinada/article65984893.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY