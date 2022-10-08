Man slits girl’s throat for rejecting marriage proposal near Kakinada

He reportedly attacked her with a knife after a heated argument on the road

AP Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddi Padma talking to the police at government general hospital in Kakinada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

He reportedly attacked her with a knife after a heated argument on the road

A man allegedly killed a 22-year-old girl by slitting her throat with a knife reportedly for rejecting his marriage proposal in Koorada-Kandregula area under Kakinada rural police limits in the district on Saturday.

Gabbala Venkata Suryanarayana, 25, attacked K. Devika while she was returning on a two-wheeler from Karapa village in the morning.

“The accused stopped the girl and attempted to convince her on the marriage proposal. After a heated argument, he slit Ms. Devika’s throat with a knife,” SP M. Raveendranath Babu told The Hindu.

“Ms. Devika also received a deep cut on her hand while attempting to escape from the attack. The workers in a nearby farm noticed the incident and alerted the police. The girl has been declared brought dead at Government General Hospital (GGH-Kakinada),“ he added.

The duo had been in love for some years and their marriage proposal was rejected by their parents during recent talks. Since then, the girl reportedly started avoiding the accused.

The girl was from Ramachandrapuram mandal in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district and the accused belongs to Bikkavolu mandal in Kakinada district. The victim completed her graduation.

“The farm workers have handed over the accused to the local police. The post-mortem will be performed at the GGH-Kakinada. A case has been registered and the investigation is on,” said Mr. Raveendranath Babu.

AP Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddi Padma and Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha visited the hospital and promised a speedy investigation into the case.