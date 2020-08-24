Man shot dead by brother in Visakhapatnam district

According to sub-inspector P. Raja Rao, G. Rambabu (38) shot his elder brother Krishna Rao (40) due to family disputes

A man allegedly shot his brother dead with a country-made gun, reportedly due to family disputes, at Kunthurla village of Pedabayalu mandal in the Agency area of the district on Sunday evening.

According to sub-inspector P. Raja Rao, G. Rambabu (38) shot his elder brother Krishna Rao (40) due to family disputes. The body was shifted to the Paderu District Hospital for postmortem with the help of family members.

He said that the police team had gone to the village to inquire about the incident. The place where the incident took place is a Maoist-affected area.