Man shoots video of wife taking extreme step

The clip goes viral on social media

A 38-year-old recorded a video as his wife ended her life allegedly due to harassment meted out to her at Atmakur in Nellore district. The video went viral on social media. The husband sent the video to the victim’s family member too.

Police on Friday stepped up investigation to ascertain any involvement of other members of the family of victim’s in-laws in the case.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the parents of the 31-year-old woman, her husband, identified as Penchaliah working as a security guard at an ATM kiosk, was arrested on charge of abetting the suicide on Thursday.

In the video, Penchaliah was seen egging her wife to resort to the extreme step even as she desperately looked towards him.

“A case has been registered under Section 306 of the IPC. Probe is on to ascertain whether any other family members are involved,” said Atmakur Station House Officer Sivasankar. Probe revealed that Penchaliah was estranged from his wife. Suspecting her fidelity, he had been harassing her.

Meanwhile, State Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma met the bereaved family members, including the two children of the couple and assured them that the State government would take care of the education of the children.

Those with suicidal thought can dial 100 for assistance and counselling, police said.