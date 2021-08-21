Man sets ablaze girlfriend in Vizianagaram district

He was ‘counselled’ in the police station for reportedly calling off marriage

A man allegedly doused his girlfriend with petrol and set her ablaze at Chowduvda village of Pusapatirega mandal of Vizianagaram district in early hours of Friday.

The girl was admitted to hospital with about 40% burn injuries, where her condition is said to be stable.

According to the police, Rambabu, 26, of Narava village reportedly was in a relationship with Ramulamma, 21, for the last two years. Both their family members had agreed for their marriage and date for the marriage was about to be fixed in the fourth week of August.

Rambabu allegedly refused to marry her later accusing her of talking to other youngsters. The girl’s family approached the Pusapatirega police, who ‘counselled’ him and made him to agree for the marriage.

Rambabu who was allegedly manhandled in the police station, reportedly tried to take “revenge” on the girl and allegedly poured petrol on her and set her ablaze. Ramulamma’s sister and her son, who tried to save her, also suffered injuries.

The girl’s mother, Galikondamma, told the media that they did not know the exact reason for cancellation of marriage.

Vizianagaram DSP Pulipati P. Anil Kumar who formed special teams immediately took the accused into custody.

Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Pushpa Srivani, Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana, Vizianagaram Collector A. Suryakumari and Superintendent of Police Deepika M. Patil consoled Ramulamma and her family members in Vizianagaram Maharaja Government Hospital.

“The incident shocked everyone. Fortunately, we could ensure timely medical aid for the girl. We have shifted her to Visakhapatnam for better treatment. The police have been directed to speed up investigation into the case and ensure justice to the victim and her family,” Ms. Srivani said.

TDP protest

Meanwhile, the Telugu Desam Party staged a protest in Vizianagaram, alleging that there was no protection for women in YSRCP’s rule. Party leaders I.V.P. Raju, Boddula Narasinga Rao, Karrotu Bangarraju alleged that the government was taking such incidents lightly while giving an impression that it was women-friendly government.

“More than 500 such incidents have taken place in the State in the last two and half years. In many cases, the accused have not yet been arrested,” Mr. Raju siad.