Man sentenced to two-day jail term for not looking after ailing father

VIJAYAWADA

01 December 2021 01:15 IST

Sub-registrar asked to revoke a property document signed by senior citizen under force

A man was sentenced to a two-day jail term and a fine of ₹5,000 was imposed on him by the Senior Citizens Tribunal at the Sub-Collector's office on Tuesday for ignoring the tribunal’s orders and not taking care of his father.

Tribunal chairman and Vijayawada Sub-Collector G.S.S. Praveen Chand took up 33 complaints registered by senior citizens with the tribunal.

Advertising

Advertising

Responding to a complaint by an ailing father, who was not given shelter by one of his two sons as directed by the tribunal, Mr. Praveen Chand sentenced the son to a two-day jail term under Section 24(1) of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act. The son was handed over to the district jail superintendent by the Ibrahimpatnam station house officer.

In another case, the Kankipadu sub-registrar was asked to revoke a property document as the complainant was forced to sign on it by his son.