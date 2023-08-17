ADVERTISEMENT

Man sentenced to seven-year rigorous imprisonment for attempting to rob woman, injuring her in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa

August 17, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

Additional Assistant Sessions Court judge on Thursday sentenced a 23-year-old man, convicted in a robbery case, to seven years rigorous imprisonment and imposed on him a fine of ₹20,000.

On September 10 2021, the convict, Vallapu Sasi Kumar, attempted to rob G. Sarojamma (27) of her chain at knifepoint. The incident occurred under Chinna Chowk police limits. When Sarojamma resisted and tried to raise an alarm, he stabbed her near the left eye, chin and neck, snatched the chain and fled.

Based on a complaint, the Chinna Chowk police launched an investigation and arrested the man. The sentence was pronounced by judge M. Pradeep Kumar.

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan congratulated the police team for working hard to get conviction in the case.

