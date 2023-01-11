HamberMenu
Man sentenced to life till death in POCSO case in Vijayawada

January 11, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

A 49-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl has been convicted and sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment till death by the POCSO Court in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

According to the NTR district police, Ayaz Ahmed was booked under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 376 (AB) of IPC for raping a minor girl at the Labour Colony under Bhavanipuram police station limits in 2021.

The Special Judge for Speedy Trial of Offences under the POCSO Act Justice S. Rajini also imposed a fine of ₹2.41 lakh on the convict and also ordered payment of ₹5 lakh as compensation to the victim.

The District Legal Services Authority was ordered to ensure that the victim was provided with a compensation of ₹4 lakh.

