Man sentenced to life in murder case

S. Murali ONGOLE
August 19, 2022 18:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A man, who fatally attacked his relative with a broken liquor bottle during a brawl in August last year, was sentenced to life by a court in Markapur town in Prakasam district.

Upholding the prosecution case, Markapur VI Additional Judge T Raja Venkatadri also imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on Kotha Pulla Rao (30) from Pedarikatla on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Malika Garg appreciated the personnel concerned for investigating the case by arresting the accused, collecting evidence meticulously and presenting it in court leading to conviction of the accused, a police release here said on Friday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app