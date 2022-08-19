Man sentenced to life in murder case

A man, who allegedly fatally attacked his relative with a broken liquor bottle during a brawl in August last year, was sentenced to life by a court in Markapur town in Prakasam district.

Upholding the prosecution case, Markapur VI Additional Judge T Raja Venkatadri also imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on Kotha Pulla Rao(30), from Pedarikatla on Thursday.

Prakasam district Superintendent of Police Malika Garg appreciated the personnel for collecting evidence meticulously and presenting it in the court leading to conviction of the accused, a police release here said on Friday.