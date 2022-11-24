Man sentenced to life in acid attack, murder case in Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh

November 24, 2022 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - BAPATLA

Sambasiva Rao M.

Ongole Second ADJ Court Judge Y.A. Somashekar on Thursday awarded life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1,02,000 to the accused Vallem alias Vallepu Lakshmaiah, in an acid attack and murder case. Of the fine amount ₹1 lakh would be paid to the wife of the deceased and ₹2,000 as fine. 

Bapatla Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal said that deceased Kambapu Srinu, 33, a resident of Elchur village in Santamaguluru mandal of Bapatla district reportedly was in a relationship with with the wife of Lakshmaiah, 40, of the same village. On April 12, 2019 night, when Srinu was having dinner with his wife and children, Lakshmaiya came with a can of acid and poured it on Srinu’s head.

The Addanki police collected physical evidence, conducted a speedy investigation by using technical knowledge, arrested the accused and filed a charge sheet in the court concerned within a short period.

