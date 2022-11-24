  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man sentenced to life in acid attack, murder case in Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh

November 24, 2022 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - BAPATLA

Sambasiva Rao M.

Ongole Second ADJ Court Judge Y.A. Somashekar on Thursday awarded life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1,02,000 to the accused Vallem alias Vallepu Lakshmaiah, in an acid attack and murder case. Of the fine amount ₹1 lakh would be paid to the wife of the deceased and ₹2,000 as fine. 

Bapatla Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal said that deceased Kambapu Srinu, 33, a resident of Elchur village in Santamaguluru mandal of Bapatla district reportedly was in a relationship with with the wife of Lakshmaiah, 40, of the same village. On April 12, 2019 night, when Srinu was having dinner with his wife and children, Lakshmaiya came with a can of acid and poured it on Srinu’s head.

The Addanki police collected physical evidence, conducted a speedy investigation by using technical knowledge, arrested the accused and filed a charge sheet in the court concerned within a short period.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.