Man sentenced to life imprisonment for murder in Nandyal district

Published - November 07, 2024 08:17 pm IST - NANDYAL

The Hindu Bureau

A local court on Thursday convicted and awarded life imprisonment and a fine of ₹1,000 to a 52-year-old person for the murder of his wife.

The murder took place under the Dornipadu police limits in Nandyal district. The convicted person, C. Pullayya of W. Govindinne village in Dornipadu mandal suspected that his wife was having an affair with another person and hacked her to death on April 8, 2022. The then Kovilkuntla Circle Inspector (CI) D.V. Narayana Reddy investigated the case and filed a chargesheet in the court.

On the instructions of District Superintendent of Police (SP) Adhiraj Singh Rana, the police as part of speed trial monitoring, produced evidences in the court. The Fifth Additional District Judge (ADJ) R.V.V.S. Muralikrishna sentenced Pullayya to a life imprisonment and fine, an official release from the SP’s office said.

