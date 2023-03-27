Man sentenced to life for wife’s murder in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh

March 27, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - ONGOLE

A Markapur court on Monday (March 27) sentenced a man to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of killing his wife.

The convict, identified as Kasaiah, 35, hailed from Gollapalli near Tripurantakam in Prakasam district. He was accused of bludgeoning his wife, A. Balamma, 30, to death in an inebriated condition at their residence following a fight on February 22, 2016.

Upholding the prosecution, Sixth Additional District Judge T. Raja Venkatadri ordered the convict to pay a fine of ₹2,000, failing which he would have to undergo simple imprisonment for two months.

Prakasam Superintendent of Police Malika Garg appreciated the police team led by Yerragondapalem Circle Inspector D. Mallikarjuna for cracking the case swiftly and pursuing the case in court leading to conviction of the accused.