Man sentenced to life for sexually assaulting minor

A 40-year-old man was convicted and sentenced to life by a city court on Tuesday for raping a minor girl at Markapur in Prakasam district.

District II Additional Judge A. Somasekhar also imposed a fine of ₹4,000 on the convict, A Chennayya, who committed the offence on the minor girl in Markapur. The judge upheld the prosecution case filed under IPC sections 376(2) and 506 and section 4(2) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act(POCSO).

Superintendent of Police Malika Garg, who constituted a special team to monitor progress of sexual assault and POCSO cases on a daily basis, appreciated Disha Deputy Superintendent of Police A Pallapur Raju and his team including Markapur Circle Inspector M Bhima Nayak for pursuing the case vigorously leading to conviction.