Man sentenced to life for raping minor daughter 

December 16, 2022 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

A man, who raped his daughter and was responsible for her suicide, was sentenced a life imprisonment by the POCSO Special Court in Guntur on Friday.

According to the details provided by the office of the Guntur Superintendent of Police, the accused raped his minor daughter multiple times and she became pregnant. In addition to that the victim was a mentally disturbed girl. Based on the medical tests, DNA tests and other available evidence, the accused was convicted and the court imposed life imprisonment along with ₹2,000 as fine, informed the police statement. 

Originally, the case was registered at the Lalapeta Police station limits under the Sections 376 (2) (f)(n), 306 IPC, Section6 of POCSO Act. The accused was convicted under Section 235(2) of Cr.PC and sentenced to undergo life imprisonment.

