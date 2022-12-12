Man sentenced to life for rape and murder of minor

December 12, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KADAPA

A Kadapa court awarded life sentence to a man booked under POCSO Act for the rape and murder of a six-year-old child.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused Bonala Obaiah alias Obanna (50) of Kopparthi lured the minor girl into his house by offering chocolates and perpetrated to the crime in March 2016. Fearing backlash, he murdered the girl and buried the body in Jinkalavanka stream on the outskirts of the town. Based on the ‘missing’ complaint given by her parents, the Chinta Komma Dinne police booked a case, which was later amended to invoke provisions of POCSO Act.

The then Kadapa Rural Circle Inspector B. Venkata Siva Reddy, who is currently Deputy Superintendent of Police (Kadapa), busted the crime, arrested the accused and sent him to remand.

While delivering the verdict in the case on Monday, First Additional District Judge C.N. Murthy, who is also the POCSO special court judge, sentenced Obaiah to life imprisonment for the rape and murder.