Man sentenced to life for rape and murder of 9-year-old girl in NTR district

April 27, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The POCSO Court in Machilipatnam sentenced a 40-year-old man who raped and killed a nine-year-old girl to life imprisonment till death on Thursday.

POCSO Court special judge Sk. Mohammad Fazalulla pronounced the verdict. A fine of ₹2,000 was imposed on the convict and the District Legal Services Authority has been ordered to pay a compensation of ₹4 lakh to the victim’s family. The conviction was achieved within 14 months after the case was registered at the Kanchikacherla police station in NTR district.

The convict, Pedala Saidulu of Keesara village, raped and killed the victim of Mellacheruvu mandal in Suryapet district of Telangana at Kanchikacherla.

