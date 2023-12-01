ADVERTISEMENT

Man sentenced to 8 years of imprisonment in POCSO case

December 01, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chittoor Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court on Thursday sentenced one Nadhamuni of Tiruchanur locality in Tirupati to eight years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of ₹3000 after he was found guilty in a POCSO case.

Tiruchanur police said that the accused had harassed a minor girl in 2020 when the latter attended the birthday celebrations of his daughter. On complaint from the victim’s parents, police registered a case and booked the accused under the POCSO Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US