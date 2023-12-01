Man sentenced to 8 years of imprisonment in POCSO case

December 01, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Chittoor Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court on Thursday sentenced one Nadhamuni of Tiruchanur locality in Tirupati to eight years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of ₹3000 after he was found guilty in a POCSO case.

Tiruchanur police said that the accused had harassed a minor girl in 2020 when the latter attended the birthday celebrations of his daughter. On complaint from the victim’s parents, police registered a case and booked the accused under the POCSO Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.