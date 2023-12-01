HamberMenu
Man sentenced to 8 years of imprisonment in POCSO case

December 01, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chittoor Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court on Thursday sentenced one Nadhamuni of Tiruchanur locality in Tirupati to eight years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of ₹3000 after he was found guilty in a POCSO case.

Tiruchanur police said that the accused had harassed a minor girl in 2020 when the latter attended the birthday celebrations of his daughter. On complaint from the victim’s parents, police registered a case and booked the accused under the POCSO Act.

