Man sentenced to 10-year imprisonment for murdering wife in Konaseema

Rajamahendravaram-based local court on Monday sentenced a 40-year-old man to 10 years of imprisonment for killing his wife in a 2021 murder case under Pamarru police limits in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

According to an official release, Medisetti Srinu of Kapileswarapuram mandal has been convicted for killing his wife, Bhavani, in October 2021. The couple were married for a decade and lived in a rented house at Tamarapalli village. On the night of October 13, 2021, Srinu had beaten his wife to death and fled the house by locking the door. The next day, she was found dead in a pool of blood.

The police registered a case and investigated it based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s father, Guttula Sesharao. The court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the convicted person, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district Superintendent of Police (SP) S. Sridhar said.

