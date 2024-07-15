GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man sentenced to 10-year imprisonment for murdering wife in Konaseema

Published - July 15, 2024 07:46 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Rajamahendravaram-based local court on Monday sentenced a 40-year-old man to 10 years of imprisonment for killing his wife in a 2021 murder case under Pamarru police limits in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

According to an official release, Medisetti Srinu of Kapileswarapuram mandal has been convicted for killing his wife, Bhavani, in October 2021. The couple were married for a decade and lived in a rented house at Tamarapalli village. On the night of October 13, 2021, Srinu had beaten his wife to death and fled the house by locking the door. The next day, she was found dead in a pool of blood. 

The police registered a case and investigated it based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s father, Guttula Sesharao. The court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the convicted person, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district Superintendent of Police (SP) S. Sridhar said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.