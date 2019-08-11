Man ‘sends’ divorce papers to wife for rejecting abortion proposal

It is a harrowing time for 20-year-old pregnant woman, who received divorce papers from her husband after she had reportedly rejected his proposal for abortion. A native of V.Kota town, Anitha found her away to Kuppam, the in-laws place, in search of her husband and to seek justice.

According to information, Anitha and Vinod (23) of Kathimanupalle village near Kuppam, had fallen in love and married a couple of years ago. Rejected by parents of both sides, the couple relocated to Bengaluru. Doing odd jobs there, Vinod had reportedly convinced Anitha to go in for abortion last year, when she had conceived, saying that they could go for children after getting financially sound.

Six days ago, Anitha was found to be pregnant again. Repeatedly forced by husband to go for abortion again, the woman had stoutly denied the move. The same day, Vinod had reportedly brought Anitha to the Majestic Bus Station in Bengaluru on the pretext of taking her to his parents’ house. However, he went missing from the spot. After waiting for several hours, the woman went back to home at Bengaluru, but found it locked. Much to her dismay, the spouse’s mobile was continually switched off.

Tense Anitha reached her parents’ home at V.Kota (near Kuppam) on August 10, despite having strained relations post her marriage to Vinod.

Her agony got doubled as the ‘divorce papers’ from Vinod reached her at native place.

A thoroughly perturbed Anita reached her in-laws’ house at Kathimanupalle, outskirts of Kuppam in the evening, but a locked door welcomed her.

From Saturday evening till Sunday morning, Anitha squatted in front of the in-laws house, demanding justice. The neighbourhood stood in solidarity with the pregnant woman.

Circle-Inspector (Kuppam) G.T. Naidu who visited Kathimanupalle tried to pacify the woman on hunger strike, saying that the issue could be amicably settled by both families. Seeing the divorce papers, the police officer sought Anitha to face the matter legally.

Meanwhile, some local police along with elders had assured the woman that they would speak to parents of both sides.