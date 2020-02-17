Man poses as ACB officer, extorts ₹27 lakh from 16 ‘corrupt’ officials

A graduate, who made a failed attempt at becoming a Sub-Inspector, posed as an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officer and extorted ₹27.76 lakh from allegedly corrupt government officers from several districts of the State in Road Transport Authority, Panchayat Raj, Revenue R&B and Rural Water Supply.

Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu on Monday told reporters that the kingpin of the extorting gang Nooteti Jayakrishna, hailing from Vidapanakal in Anantapur district, was arrested following a complaint from a Motor Vehicle Inspector of Anantapur. The police could so far detect at least 16 cases of extortion in which he had amassed ₹27.76 lakh from 2016 to 2019 and Jayakrishna along with Ramachandra and Raghavendra used to plan different easy methods to earn money.

They first allegedly learnt chain snatching methods from tutorials on YouTube and resorted to many snatchings along with another person Srinath of Karnataka by targeting several lone women. These four were arrested by the Anantapur police on September 25, 2019 in chain snatching cases and was remanded to judicial custody, but came out in November.

After coming out of the jail, Jayakrishna started getting details of the government officials from the Internet and threatened them with conducting raids posing as an ACB officer if they failed to pay him some money. While some officers did not bother, others, who feared exposure, paid him money and he would get it deposited in a friend’s bank account saying they were from government departments, where he was doing some contracts. He used to withdraw the amount immediately and spend it for his vices and luxury, the SP said.

The police are also providing the information of the officials to the ACB sleuths so that they could lay hands on government officials, who could pay such large amounts as extortion money. The conduct of the government officers would also be examined now to find out if they were really involved in ‘corrupt’ practices and amassed wealth.