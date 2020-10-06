Man opens fire at neighbours, three injured

The families were reportedly involved in rivalry since a decade

Three persons of a family were critically injured, when their neighbour allegedly fired at them with a country rifle following a dispute on Sunday night. The incident came to light on Tuesday.

According to the Bangarupalem police, the families of Govindaiah and Varadaiah of CJFC Colony, a forested hamlet of Veluthuru Chenu panchayat, were allegedly involved in rivalry since a decade.

On Sunday night, a dispute reportedly broke out between the two families over a petty issue. Govindaiah, who was reportedly in an inebriated condition, picked up a country rifle and allegedly fired at Varadaiah and two of his family members, including a woman, critically injuring all the three.

Neighbours rushed the three to the Government Area Hospital at Bangarupalem in the early hours of Monday. Some elders of the hamlet reportedly tried to hush-up the dispute fearing police intervention, but the news somehow reached the Bangarupalem police.

Sub-Inspector V. Ramakrishna formed a special party and conducted an inquiry at the hamlet on Tuesday. The accused, Govindaiah, was taken into custody and the country rifle seized while he was allegedly trying to cross into Tamil Nadu through a forest belt. A case was registered and further investigation is on.