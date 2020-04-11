Andhra Pradesh

Man nabbed for creating fake video on COVID-19

The cybercrime police arrested a person for creating and sharing a fake video on the COVID-19 situation, here on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as P. Srinivas (58), a resident of Pithapuram Colony in Maddilapalem.

According to Cybercrime Inspector V. Gopinath, the accused created a video in which he introduced himself as a resident of Maddilapalem and claimed that a dairy farm owner and six other persons from his area had attended religious meetings at Nizamuddin, New Delhi. He went on to claim that the seven persons, after returning from Delhi, did not self-isolate themselves and are spreading the infection among residents. The accused also asks the public to not purchase any of their milk products in the video.

Following a complaint, police investigated the case and found that the video was fake and was created and circulated by Srinivas. A police team nabbed Srinivas on Saturday and sent him to remand.

