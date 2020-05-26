Andhra Pradesh

Man nabbed for burgling TTD official’s bungalow

Superintendent of Police (Tirupati Urban) Avula Ramesh Reddy inspecting the jewels recovered from the accused, at a press meet in Tirupati on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (Tirupati Urban) Avula Ramesh Reddy inspecting the jewels recovered from the accused, at a press meet in Tirupati on Tuesday.  

The incident led to a furore in the temple town

The Tirupati Urban police on Tuesday arrested a man on charges of breaking into the residence of the Joint Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The accused, identified as P. Gangadhar Rao of Maddilapalem in Visakhapatnam city, had reportedly broken into the JEO’s residence on the night of May 23 by cutting open a window, Superintendent of Police (Tirupati Urban) Avula Ramesh Reddy said at a press meet here on Tuesday.

“Gangadhar broke into the bungalow and decamped with 173 grams of gold jewellery. He had also stolen ₹2,000 cash from the adjoining Sri Padmavathi guest house a week ago. He was picked up on Tuesday when he was found moving in a suspicious manner in a local street,” Mr. Ramesh Reddy said.

The burglary led to a furore as the JEO’s residence is in a posh locality, where several high-profile bureaucrats reside. The locality is also home to the Women’s College and VIP guest-houses, apart from being at a stone’s throw from the SVU Campus Police Station.

History of crime

Police said Gangadhar is a notorious history-sheeter who is involved in over 30 cases of theft in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Rajamahendravaram, Tuni and Vijayawada areas. He had also served a five-year sentence in jail for various cases lodged against him during 2011 to 2017, after which he reportedly moved base to Tirupati.

Police seized valuables worth ₹6.45 lakh from his possession including ₹15,200 in cash and the 173 grams of gold. Mr. Ramesh Reddy appreciated the police team for cracking the case within a short time.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2020 11:09:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/man-nabbed-for-burgling-ttd-officials-bungalow/article31681455.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY