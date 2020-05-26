Man nabbed for burgling TTD official’s bungalow

The Tirupati Urban police on Tuesday arrested a man on charges of breaking into the residence of the Joint Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The accused, identified as P. Gangadhar Rao of Maddilapalem in Visakhapatnam city, had reportedly broken into the JEO’s residence on the night of May 23 by cutting open a window, Superintendent of Police (Tirupati Urban) Avula Ramesh Reddy said at a press meet here on Tuesday.

“Gangadhar broke into the bungalow and decamped with 173 grams of gold jewellery. He had also stolen ₹2,000 cash from the adjoining Sri Padmavathi guest house a week ago. He was picked up on Tuesday when he was found moving in a suspicious manner in a local street,” Mr. Ramesh Reddy said.

The burglary led to a furore as the JEO’s residence is in a posh locality, where several high-profile bureaucrats reside. The locality is also home to the Women’s College and VIP guest-houses, apart from being at a stone’s throw from the SVU Campus Police Station.

History of crime

Police said Gangadhar is a notorious history-sheeter who is involved in over 30 cases of theft in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Rajamahendravaram, Tuni and Vijayawada areas. He had also served a five-year sentence in jail for various cases lodged against him during 2011 to 2017, after which he reportedly moved base to Tirupati.

Police seized valuables worth ₹6.45 lakh from his possession including ₹15,200 in cash and the 173 grams of gold. Mr. Ramesh Reddy appreciated the police team for cracking the case within a short time.