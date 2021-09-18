Man murdered

JANGAREDDYGUDEM (WEST GODAVARI DT.):

18 September 2021 15:13 IST

Police launched a hunt for the accused.

A milk booth owner Suresh Prabhu (27) was allegedly stabbed to death by a person, Chiranjeevi, in Jangareddygudem on Saturday.

According to sources, the accused allegedly attacked Suresh with a sickle in the streets causing critical injuries and he was rushed to Government General Hospital, Vijayawada. He died while undergoing treatment.

The accused attacked Suresh as he dropped Chiranjeevi’s girlfriend on his bike at her home. Police launched a hunt for the accused.

Advertising

Advertising