Andhra PradeshJANGAREDDYGUDEM (WEST GODAVARI DT.): 18 September 2021 15:13 IST
Comments
Man murdered
Updated: 18 September 2021 15:13 IST
Police launched a hunt for the accused.
A milk booth owner Suresh Prabhu (27) was allegedly stabbed to death by a person, Chiranjeevi, in Jangareddygudem on Saturday.
According to sources, the accused allegedly attacked Suresh with a sickle in the streets causing critical injuries and he was rushed to Government General Hospital, Vijayawada. He died while undergoing treatment.
The accused attacked Suresh as he dropped Chiranjeevi’s girlfriend on his bike at her home. Police launched a hunt for the accused.
More In Andhra Pradesh
Read more...