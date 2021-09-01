Man murdered in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA:

01 September 2021 15:13 IST

A 30-year-old man was murdered at Wynchipeta under Kothapeta police station limits. The victim has been identified as Imran, a local.

According to the police, Imran, had an altercation with some youth in Old City on Tuesday night. He was beaten to death, said the police who rushed to the spot on Wednesday morning.

Police are questioning some locals and are trying to identify the accused. The body was shifted to Government Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

