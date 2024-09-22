GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man ‘murdered’ by two persons at Srisailam temple town

Published - September 22, 2024 09:13 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

A man was allegedly murdered by two persons over minor differences at Srisailam temple town late on Satruday night.

The deceased was identified as Avula Ashok (28), a daily wage worker in the temple town living at Patalaganga Road, and a native of Markapuram in Prakasam district. According to the police, the two accused were also living in Srisailam and earn livelihood by applying ‘bottu’ (tilak) to the devotees.

The duo were reportedly having some differences with Ashok and they used to quarrel frequently. On Saturday night, the accused again had an altercation with Ashok in an inebriated condition and slit his throat with a piece of broken glass bottle. Locals tried to shift Ashok to Sunnipenta Government Hospital but he died on the way. Srisailam police registered a case and investigation is on.

