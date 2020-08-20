Man murdered allegedly by wife

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 August 2020 23:38 IST

A 43-year-old-man was allegedly murdered by his wife at Edatam area in Payakaraopeta mandal of Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as G. Pedda Veera Babu, a resident of Edatam village.

According to reports, Babu was married to G. Mariya (32) and the couple had four children. However, there were frequent fights between the couple, said the police, adding that sources said the woman was having an extramarital affair.

On Wednesday night, Babu’s brother Chinna Veera Babu reached home to find him lying in a pool of blood with injuries on his head. Chinna Veera Babu went to the police to lodge a complaint and accused his sister-in-law Mariya of killing his brother.

Based on his complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation.