Man murdered allegedly by wife

A 43-year-old-man was allegedly murdered by his wife at Edatam area in Payakaraopeta mandal of Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday night.
The deceased was identified as G. Pedda Veera Babu, a resident of Edatam village.
According to reports, Babu was married to G. Mariya (32) and the couple had four children. However, there were frequent fights between the couple, said the police, adding that sources said the woman was having an extramarital affair.
On Wednesday night, Babu’s brother Chinna Veera Babu reached home to find him lying in a pool of blood with injuries on his head. Chinna Veera Babu went to the police to lodge a complaint and accused his sister-in-law Mariya of killing his brother.
Based on his complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath