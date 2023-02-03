Man misbehaves with minor girl, escapes

February 03, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST

MACHILIPATNAM

A 50-year-old man allegedly attacked a 15-year-old girl and behaved indecently with her on the main road, near her house, here. When the girl shouted for help, the accused escaped from the spot.

The girl, who was in panic, was shifted to hospital and her condition is stable, said Krishna district Superintendent of Police P. Joshua.

The incident happened when the girl was returning from tuition on Thursday evening. Three special teams have been formed to nab the accused, the SP said.

“Doctors confirmed that the condition of the girl is normal. Police are trying to trace the accused through CCTV footage,” Mr. Joshua said on Friday.

The Robertsonpet Police registered a case and took up investigation, the SP added.