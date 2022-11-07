Man misbehaves with minor girl; Disha Mahila Police register case

“Accused allegedly behaved indecently with a seven-year-old girl when she was playing in front of her house,” says ACP V. V. Naidu.

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
November 07, 2022 13:37 IST

Disha Mahila Police Station in Visakhapatnam on February 14, 2020. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

A 45-year-old man allegedly behaved indecently with a minor girl in north zone in Vijayawada. When the victim raised an alarm for help, the locals rushed to the spot and rescued the girl. She was studying second standard.

“Following a complaint, the Disha Mahila Police registered a case, and shifted the seven-year-old girl to Government General Hospital (GGH),” said Disha Mahila Police Station Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) V. V. Naidu.

The accused, a labourer, allegedly misbehaved with the girl when she was playing, Mr. Naidu said on November 7. A case has been registered and investigation is under progress, the ACP said.

