Man misbehaves with minor girl; Disha Mahila Police register case

A 45-year-old man allegedly behaved indecently with a minor girl in north zone in Vijayawada. When the victim raised an alarm for help, the locals rushed to the spot and rescued the girl. She was studying second standard.

“Following a complaint, the Disha Mahila Police registered a case, and shifted the seven-year-old girl to Government General Hospital (GGH),” said Disha Mahila Police Station Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) V. V. Naidu.

The accused, a labourer, allegedly misbehaved with the girl when she was playing, Mr. Naidu said on November 7. A case has been registered and investigation is under progress, the ACP said.


