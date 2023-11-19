ADVERTISEMENT

Man masquerading as bank employee held, ₹10 lakh seized in East Godavari

November 19, 2023 01:23 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST - KOVVURU

The modus operandi of Mr. Meerawali is to target the women at the banks and collect money from them by masquerading as bank employee and provide fake acknowledgement receipt

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

A 32-year-old man, Sk. Nagur Meerawali, has been arrested for masquerading as a bank employee and cheating many women customers by collecting money from them for deposition into their bank accounts, under Kovvuru police limits in East Godavari district. A native of Pasivedala village in Kovvuru Mandal, Mr. Meerawali had involved in the similar offences across the State and served imprisonment several times.

“We have arrested Mr. Meerawali on November 18 and seized ₹10 lakh in cash from him. A case has been registered and investigation is on”, said East Godavari Additional SP M. Rajani.

