Man lynched over bid to molest 70-year-old woman

CHITTOOR

28 May 2021 22:57 IST

He was known to be an anti-social, say police

An infuriated mob lynched a man for allegedly inflicting grievous injuries on a 70-year-old woman after attempting to molest her, at Vanamala Dinne village of Punganur mandal on Friday.

According to information, the elderly woman, who lives alone, was walking home from a nearby ATM in the village when the man, identified as Gurumurthy (41), allegedly dragged her off the road into a secluded spot where he then attempted to outrage her modesty. When the woman resisted, he reportedly inflicted grievous injuries on her before fleeing.

Seeing the injured woman crawling towards the road, villagers rushed to her rescue and took her to the area hospital at Madanapalle.

Meanwhile, fearing a backlash from villagers, Gurumurthy reportedly attempted to flee the village when a mob accosted him and beat him to death.

Punganur police rushed to the spot and shifted Gurumurthy’s body to the area hospital for post-mortem. Police said that Gurumurthy was known to be an anti-social and used to live alone at Vanamala Dinne, often creating a public nuisance in surrounding villages.

“We have found bleeding injuries on the woman. A case has been registered and further investigation is on,” said Circle Inspector (Punganur) M. Gangi Reddy.