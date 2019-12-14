Man lands in police net over fake letter to TTD

Miscreants who used to secure darshan tickets using fake letterheads of well-known politicians and Ministers in both State and Central governments, have modified their strategy of late. Now, they are submitting counterfeit letterheads of senior bureaucrats to get tickets for the Lord’s darshan.

One such incident came to light when staff at the TTD Additional EO’s office stumbled upon a letter submitted in the name of one Ratna Reddy, Indian Revenue Service, working as Assistant Commissioner (Intelligence), in Mumbai.

The letter’s lack of authenticity aroused suspicion among the TTD staff, who alerted their senior officers. Upon verification, it was confirmed by authorities in New Delhi that there was no officer by the name of Ratna Reddy working in the IRS. After receiving a complaint from the TTD, the local police swung into action and took the accused Ratna Reddy, who was found to be a resident of Guntur, into their custody.

During inquiry, the accused is learnt to have confessed to procuring darshan tickets in the past using a similar strategy.