Man who ensured dignity in death for hundreds gets a tearful farewell

April 16, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Residents of Salachintala Palle village of Gudupalle mandal in Kuppam division performed the funeral of a man named Timmappa (46) of their neighbourhood, who was known for performing the last rites of hundreds of unclaimed bodies.

Timmappa, known to be a recluse, used to do odd jobs at Kuppam railway station when he was young. Twenty years ago, he came across the mutilated body of a woman on the railway tracks near the station. When nobody came forward to claim the body, Timmappa volunteered to perform her last rites.

From then on, till his demise on Friday, Timmappa is said to have performed the last rites of over 500 deceased persons, mostly cases of suicide. Many of them were unidentified bodies found on railway tracks and in the vicinity of Kuppam.

Several years ago, Timmappa’s wife pressured him into giving up his ‘gruesome hobby’ of performing the final rites of the unclaimed bodies. Timmappa refused to relent and soon, his wife and young son deserted Timmappa.

Over the years, whenever an unclaimed body would be found in and around Kuppam, villagers would contact Timmappa. In no time, the good Samaritan would arrive at the spot to conduct the last rites. All he would ask for in return was a small fee to cover the expenses of the funeral.

Lakshmi Narayana, a journalist from Kuppam who was close to Timmappa, recalled his friend’s service. “His services to the orphaned bodies always seemed so enigmatic to us. The moment he would come across an unclaimed body, he would dutifully retrieve it, shift it to a hospital for post-mortem and later get the last rites done, in a meticulous, ordered manner. He would arrange for new clothes, garlands and other materials required for the funeral. He would personally dig the pit or arrange the pyre. Each and every time, tears would roll down his cheeks while performing the last rites, as a mark of respect to the departed soul.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Timmappa fell ill and his condition slowly deteriorated. He died alone at his residence on Saturday. Neighbours who came to know of his death soon gathered around, and bid him a tearful farewell. “His neighbours competed with each other to dig his grave and lower his body into the depths of no return,” Mr. Lakshmi Narayana said.