Man ‘kills’ younger brother over family land dispute in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh

November 28, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - PEDDAPURAM (KAKINADA)

The Hindu Bureau

A 55-year-old man died on the spot after being attacked by his elder brother with a crowbar following a dispute over a piece of family land at Gudivada village under Peddapuram police station limits in Kakinada district on Tuesday. 

Nallamsetti Trimurthulu has reportedly hit his brother N. Udaya Bhaskar (55) with a crowbar while the latter was washing clothes at his residence. Their parents own three acres of land and they distributed one acre each. 

“The brothers have been fighting over the remaining one acre of land owned by their parents. The accused, Trimurthulu, has alleged that his brother had managed to get the one acre registered on his name without his knowledge,” said Peddapuram Sub-Inspector V. Suresh. 

“The apparent reason for the attack is reportedly the dispute over the one acre of land,” added Mr. Suresh.  The police have sent the body to Peddapuram Area Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

