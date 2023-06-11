Man kills wife, mother-in-law in A.P.’s Kurnool district

June 11, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - KURNOOL

A 30-year-old man from Tekkalikota in Siriguppa taluk of Karnataka allegedly killed his wife and her mother at Bapuram village of Kauthalam mandal in the early hours of Saturday. The suspect, identified as Boya Ramesh, is on the run. The deceased were identified as Mahadevi (25) and mother Talari Hanumanthamma (45).

According to the Kosigi police, Mahadevi, a ward volunteer in the village, got married a month ago and was shuttling between Tekkalikota and Bapuram after the wedding. For the past 15 days, however, she had been staying in Bapuram, which Ramesh did not approve of. Following an argument with his wife on Saturday, he killed her and her mother. This was Mahadevi’s second marriage, the police added.

Since the mobile phones of Hanumanthamma and Mahadevi were switched off, a relative visited their house on Saturday morning and lodged a complaint with the police. An investigation is on.

