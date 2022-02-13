Man ‘kills’ wife, daughter
Pushpalatha, 24, and her 3-month-old daughter were allegedly killed by the woman’s husband Tharun, 24, at Kallur in Garladinne mandal of the district on Sunday.
According to the police, the girl’s parents lodged a complaint alleging dowry harassment by Tharun. As he was not given the money he demanded, Tharun allegedly killed the two.
Tharun was running a business in the village and both were engineering graduates.
The police are interrogating Tharun.
