Man ‘kills’ wife, daughter

Pushpalatha, 24, and her 3-month-old daughter were allegedly killed by the woman’s husband Tharun, 24, at Kallur in Garladinne mandal of the district on Sunday.

According to the police, the girl’s parents lodged a complaint alleging dowry harassment by Tharun. As he was not given the money he demanded, Tharun allegedly killed the two.

Tharun was running a business in the village and both were engineering graduates.

The police are interrogating Tharun.