Man kills wife after tiff over ‘sharing liquor’

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman was reportedly killed by her husband following a dispute over sharing liquor.

The incident was reported at Nakkaladinne hamlet under Madanapalle I-Town police limits of Annamayya district on Thursday morning.

According to the police, the couple, Munireddi Naik (50) and Shantamma (40), worked as daily wagers and had the habit of having liquor together. While having liquor on Wednesday night, they had a tiff over Shantamma reportedly consuming the portion meant for her husband. The latter grew furious and reportedly hit her with a pestle, killing her on the spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the information given by neighbours in the morning, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to the area hospital for autopsy.

A hunt was launched for the accused.