Man ‘kills’ two-year old daughter in Guntur

May 30, 2023 08:02 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau,Sambasiva Rao M.

A man allegedly killed his two-year-old daughter at Navulur village in Mangalagiri mandal in Guntur district on Monday evening. 

Mangalagiri Rural police station Circle Inspector V. Bhushanam said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused, identified as Munagala Gopi, is an electrician by profession. He allegedly killed his two -year-old daughter because she was a girl, said the police. 

“Gopi and his wife Mounika have two daughters—one is aged about two years and another is five months old. The accused allegedly smashed his elder daughter on a stone. Mounika was present in the house at the time of the incident,” said the CI.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

