Andhra Pradesh

Man ‘kills’ three-year-old daughter at Garikivalasa

more-in

Police say he had differences with wife

A man reportedly killed his 3-year-old daughter in Garikivalasa of Gurla mandal in the early hours of Saturday. The accused Srinivas had difference with his wife Adilakshmi and planned to marry another woman. In this background, he developed grudge against his wife and daughter Sumalatha.

‘He used sharp weapon to kill the child. The police arrested the accused on Saturday evening, according to a release from the Vizianagaram district police.

