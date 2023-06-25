Man kills son for unruly behaviour at Velugodu in Nandyal district

June 25, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - VELUGODU (NANDYAL DT.)

A man lost his cool on Sunday morning and hit his 23-year-old son with a stick at Velugodu in the district for his unruly behaviour in the house, leading to his death.

According to the police, Narayana, a daily labourer, got addicted to alcohol and used to pick up quarrels with his parents and people in the neighbourhood. Peeved at his behaviour, his father Ramakrishna hit Narayana with a stick. As the blow landed on Narayana’s head, he collapsed in front of their house and died.

Police have taken Ramakrishna into custody and have begun an inquiry.